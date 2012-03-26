March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 650 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 101.241

Yield 3.103 pct

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.