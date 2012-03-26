March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige Aktiebolag
Issue Amount $370 million
Maturity Date April 11, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 15bp
Issue price 99.867
Reoffer price 99.867
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Daiwa Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS0615775136
Temp ISIN XS0766468309
