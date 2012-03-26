* Deal for $15.8 mln in cash, 28.9 pct stake

* Co to remodel 450 Burger King restaurants

* Two Burger King executives to join Carrols board

March 26 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST.O) agreed to buy 278 Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make the company the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world.

Carrols, currently the largest U.S. Burger King franchisee, will pay $15.8 million in cash and give a 28.9 percent stake in the company to Burger King.

Carrols, which has been operating Burger King franchises in the United States since 1976, made commitments to remodel about 450 restaurants over the next three-and-a-half years as part of the deal.

News of the deal sent Carrols shares up as much as 14 percent to $14.25 -- their highest in more than four years.

The deal is conditioned on the spin-off of Carrols' Fiesta restaurant business, and the company's ability to refinance its credit facility, among other things.

Carrols had announced the spin off of Fiesta Restaurant Group -- a unit that owns and operates the Hispanic-themed Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants -- in February 2011.

The company said the Burger King acquisition will close after the Fiesta restaurant spin-off, expected to be completed in April.

Burger King executives Steve Wiborg and Daniel Schwartz will join Carrols' board of directors as part of the deal.

Carrols plans to issue preferred stock to Burger King that will be convertible into 28.9 percent of the outstanding shares of its common stock.

Syracuse, New York-based Carrols' stock, which has soared 60 percent since it first announced the spin-off, was trading up $1.32 at $13.85 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

