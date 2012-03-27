March 27
Group net income considerably higher than previous year
SIX expanded its international business volume and position in
important markets in the 2011 business year. Operating income in
2011 was 3.0% higher at CHF 1,257.7 million, while Group net
income rose by 25.9%, or CHF 45.0 million, to CHF 218.6 million
thanks to special effects. However, the difficult market
environment worldwide has affected the profitability of SIX -
the operating result declined in particular since the fourth
quarter of 2011, and the outlook for 2012 is cautious. After
adjustments of the special effects, the operating result is
actually 4.7% below that of the previous year.
Thanks to strong trading activities on the stock exchanges and
the opening-up of the European clearing market, both the trading
and the post-trading businesses recorded a good result. The
difficult economic conditions and the strong Swiss franc left
their marks on the Financial Information and Payment Services
business areas in particular. The results saw a downturn in both
of these business areas, particularly in the fourth quarter of
the year 2011.
SIX continued to expand internationally in 2011, but due to the
strong Swiss franc, this growth was not reflected in the
operating income. This saw the international contribution
decrease to CHF 321.1 million (2010: CHF 364.8 million) or
approximately 25.5% of operating income (2010: 30.0%).
Calculated in local currency, SIX grew 7%, predominantly in the
cards business and in post-trading activities.
Operating result down on the previous year, considerable
increase in Group net income
In 2011 operating income rose to CHF 1,257.7 million (+3.0%
year-on-year). This can be ascribed to the higher income from
our participations, as another value adjustment of approximately
CHF 53.5 million was booked on the assets of Eurex subsidiary
ISE in the previous year. While the Swiss Exchange andSecurities
Services business areas saw substantial growth thanks to greater
trading turnover and transaction numbers, the difficult economic
conditions and strong Swiss franc left their mark on the
Financial Information and Payment Services business areas. Their
low income is largely due to currency losses and partially also
to falling margins. Especially during the fourth quarter, which
usually experiences large sales volumes, the cards business felt
a significant drop in income.
It was possible to reduce operating expenses by CHF 30.8 million
to CHF 843.8 million (a year-on-year decrease of 3.5%). Due to
the reduction in the conversion rate of the pension fund,
provisions for future pension obligations of CHF 27.7 million
were released. Personnel expenses reduced to CHF 548.8 million
as a result. After adjustments of the special effects, the
operating result is actually 4.7% below that of the previous
year.
Investments in updating the financial infrastructure were also
made by SIX in 2011, with investment volumes for infrastructure
amounting to CHF 99.3 million.
Group net income came to CHF 218.6 million, a year-on-year
increase of 25.9% or CHF 45.0 million. The Board of Directors
proposes to the General Meeting the payment of a dividend of CHF
5.00 (CHF 4.35 in the previous year) per share.
Development of the business areas
2011 trading volumes increased significantly, especially for
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and new issues of structured
products reached an all-time high. The Swiss Exchange business
area recorded a solid increase in operating income of 5.4% to
CHF 244.6 million (2010: CHF 232.0 million). The Swiss Exchange
business area recorded its second-best result ever, after the
record year of 2007. The average share of the Swiss blue-chip
trading market declined slightly to 67.4% (2010: 70.6%).
In 2011, the Securities Services business area pushed ahead with
its internationalization strategy, opening up five new markets
in the custody services space. After regulators gave the green
light to expand the interoperability agreement, the division was
able to offer clearing services in additional markets, with
transactions originating abroad outnumbering those from
Switzerland for the first time. Operating income rose by 2.6% to
CHF 183.1 million (2010: CHF 178.3 million).
In the Financial Information business area, operating income
dropped by 8.2% from CHF 340.4 million to CHF 312.4 million,
which can be largely attributed to currency effects. This
decline amounted to 3.1% in local currency; however, in the
growth markets of Germany, the UK and the USA, solid growth
rates between 8.8% and 18.3% were achieved. To ensure the
reliability, capacity,
speed and flexibility of the financial information systems
in the long term, the IT infrastructure of the Financial
Information business area will be completely renewed, requiring
a total investment of around CHF 100 million over the next four
years.
In the Payment Services business area, 2011 was marked by a
period of integration. As well as migrating the card
transactions from PayLife, the market leader for cashless
payments in Austria, both of the payment transfer divisions,
Multipay and Cards & Payments, were merged to further increase
efficiency and market presence in the cards business. Not only
the currency effects and the decrease in turnover in the retail
industry took their toll on the cards business, but also the
drop in tourism from abroad and falling margins. The business
area was able to post a growth of 2.9% in local currency.
Deteriorating economic conditions together with the strong Swiss
franc led to slower growth, as operating income fell by 0.7% to
CHF 399.7 million.
Beginning 23 April 2012, all business areas of SIX Group will
appear under the single brand SIX. With a new appearance and a
strong brand, SIX expects to push forward with additional growth
momentum.
Outlook
SIX expects the difficult economic conditions to continue
throughout the coming year. The outlook remains subdued for both
the trading volumes on SIX Swiss Exchange and the cards business
during 2012. In addition, there will be no income from the Eurex
participation in 2012. SIX therefore expects a significantly
lower operating result, but thanks to consistent cost management
and valuation gains from the sale of Eurex, a Group net income
at a similar level to that of the previous year can still be
expected.
