MANILA, March 27 The Philippine energy minister said on Tuesday the government has no record of Iranian crude imports by the country's two privately-owned refiners so far this year, but has not asked them to cut or halt purchases from the OPEC member.

The Philippines has yet to make clear its stand regarding the financial sanctions that its key ally, the United States, has imposed on Iran aimed at forcing the oil producer to halt its nuclear programme.

The Southeast Asian nation is included in a list of 12 countries that buy Iranian oil and could be subject to U.S. sanctions unless they significantly cut purchases. [ID:nL1E8EM0CL]

Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said he was "not in a position" to say if Manila will support the U.S. sanctions on Iran. "I will have to defer to the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) on that."

"But what I know is that neither Petron nor (Pilipinas) Shell is buying crude from Iran," he said at a media briefing.

Petron Corp (PCOR.PS), controlled by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS), has no record of Iranian crude imports last year and in the current quarter, said Zenaida Monsada, director at the government's Oil Industry Management Bureau.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, the local unit of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), bought nearly 5.9 million barrels of Iranian crude last year, representing 8.4 percent of its total crude imports in 2011, Monsada said.

But Pilipinas Shell has not reported any purchases of Iranian crude so far in the first quarter, she told Reuters.

In January, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Treasury Neal Wolin met Philippine officials to explain the U.S. sanctions on countries importing oil from Iran.

Wolin had said the Philippines must cut oil purchases from Iran, which he estimated to fill about 5 percent of the country's needs, to be exempt from sanctions.

Shell has promised to comply with the sanctions, according to a Pilipinas Shell spokesman, citing a recent statement made by Shell chief executive Peter Voser.

Voser said on Mar. 7 the company would take its final deliveries of Iranian crude "within a matter of weeks".

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Lane)

