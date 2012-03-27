BRIEF-Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion
* Board is pleased to propose a dividend of 10 singapore cents a share
March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 03, 2014
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.782
Reoffer price 99.782
Yield 0.485 pct
Spread Minus 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.2bp
Over the 0.25 pct March 2014 BKO
Payment Date April 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International &
JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MBB70
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising