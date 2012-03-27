March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2014

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.782

Reoffer price 99.782

Yield 0.485 pct

Spread Minus 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.2bp

Over the 0.25 pct March 2014 BKO

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International &

JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB70

