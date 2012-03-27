March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.622

Spread 158 basis points

Yield 3.208 pct

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.1

bp over the OBL#162

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0767717746

Data supplied by International Insider.