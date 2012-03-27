March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 03, 2017
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.622
Spread 158 basis points
Yield 3.208 pct
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.1
bp over the OBL#162
Payment Date April 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0767717746
