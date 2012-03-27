March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A
Guarantor Glencore International PLC
& Glencore International AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Coupon 4.125 pct
Maturity date April 3, 2018
Reoffer price 99.583
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 312bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
ISIN XS0767815599
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Coupon 5.5 pct
Maturity date April 3, 2022
Yield 5.506 pct
Issue price 99.386
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
ISIN XS0767865263
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING & Lloyds
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
125bp sub-IG coupon step.
50bp coupon step in the event
that merger with Xstrata is not
completed before 1st coupon of
bond
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.