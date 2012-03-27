March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.936
Spread 61.77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct February 28, 2017 UST
Payment Date April 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 Cent
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.