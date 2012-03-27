March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.936

Spread 61.77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct February 28, 2017 UST

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 Cent

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

