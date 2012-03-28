SINGAPORE, March 28 Singapore subsea services
provider Kreuz Holdings is selling new shares and two
existing shareholders are selling shares for up to S$34.5
million ($27.5 million) in a placement, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters.
Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings will sell
33 million of its shares in Kreuz, while Kurush Contractor will
sell 17 million of its shares at between S$0.34 and S$0.345, the
term sheet said.
The placement will have an upsize portion of 30 million
secondary shares, it said.
DBS Bank and Religare Capital Markets are the
joint placement agent.
Kreuz and Swiber both halted their shares from trading.
($1 = 1.2563 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)