BEIJING, March 29 Kunlun Energy Co. Ltd , controlled by top energy firm PetroChina, will in June start operating a 2 million-cubic-metres per day natural gas liquefaction plant, according to an official managing the project, the largest of its kind in China.

The world's top energy consumer has over the past decade built a niche clean fuel sector -- small-scale liquefaction facilities near marginal onshore gas reservoirs -- and trucked the super-chilled fuel to factories and residents out of the reach of pipeline grids.

Kunlun's plant in Yan'an in northern resource-rich Shaanxi province is the first facility of its scale applying home-developed liquefaction technology, an official involved in managing the project told Reuters.

The scale of the plant is equivalent to 500,000 tonnes per year. Some of the previous plants have used know-how from companies such as German Linde Engineering, France's Technip and U.S. firm Black and Veatch.

"The company wants top-notch management to ensure smooth delivery of the Yan'an plant, as the it's first using fully local know-how and with most of its equipment manufactured domestically," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous due to not being authorised to speak to the media.

The Yan'an plant would set a precedent for bigger LNG plants Kunlun Energy is planning, including a 2.2 million c.m. per day plant in eastern Shandong province and a 5 million cu.m per day Huanggang plant in central Hubei province.

Data on small LNG plants is scanty. Industry players have estimated that by the end of 2010 China had a total of close to 20 million cubic metres per day of liquefaction capacity, roughly 7 percent of its total gas demand.

China meets most of its gas demand via pipelined gas from domestic production and Turkmenistan, as well as imported LNG cargoes shipped into five receiving terminals along its east coast.

Previously dominated by local, independent investors, the trucked LNG business has recently caught the attention of big state oil companies like CNPC and CNOOC, utilizing gas reservoirs that are not big enough to build a pipeline or coal bed methane projects.

Hong Kong-listed Kunlun Energy, headed by a vice president of PetroChina, has become a leading player in the sector. It builds gas liquefaction plants, operates LNG receiving terminals, trucks the fuel and builds LNG filling stations.

The booming trucked LNG business is now targetting the country's tens of thousands of trucks, city buses, river fleets and fishing boats as the next users, aiming for an ambitious 10 percent of China's transportation diesel market by 2015.

Transportation, or auto diesel, makes up more than half of China's total diesel consumption of roughly 3.4 million bpd. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)