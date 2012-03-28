March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2027

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.052

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct Dec 2018 UKT

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.