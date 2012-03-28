March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Hit Finance B.V.
Guarantor Holding D'Infrastructure De
Transport SAS
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 9, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 104.678
Yield 4.819 pct
Spread 303 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 373.6
bp over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Santander GBM, Societe
Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.1
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0602534637
Data supplied by International Insider.