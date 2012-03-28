BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development plans new town development project, issue medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 5, 2018
Coupon 3.50 pct
Issue price 102.895
Payment Date April 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling, 0.3 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.9 billion
Norwegian crown fungible
ISIN XS0686448019
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Says insurance unit's January premium income at 1.5 billion yuan ($218.55 million)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Dubai-based building company Drake & Scull (DSI) announced a turnaround and capital restructuring plan on Tuesday as it reported another quarterly loss, the latest sign of how a slowdown in the Gulf's construction industry is hurting contractors.