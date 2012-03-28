March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 12, 2016
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101.988
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Toronto Dominion Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Note programme
The issue size will total 3.25 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0690389217
Data supplied by International Insider.