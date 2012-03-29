MOVES-Wells Fargo names two new directors to board
NEW YORK, Feb 20 Wells Fargo & Co has appointed Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors to its board, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
SINGAPORE, March 29 Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) said on Thursday its subsidiary Hong Kong-listed Frasers Property (China) Ltd will be privatised..
Frasers Property (China) will be jointly taken private by FCL (China) Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of F&N, and Riverbook Group Ltd, wholly-owned by Ascendas Land International Pte Ltd, F&N said.
Trading in shares of Frasers Property (China) have been suspended pending the release of an announcement in relation to the proposed privatisation.
The company to be privatised has a market capitalisation of about $168 million. No financial details were provided on the offer. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media Ltd on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
