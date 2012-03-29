SINGAPORE, March 29 Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) said on Thursday its subsidiary Hong Kong-listed Frasers Property (China) Ltd will be privatised..

Frasers Property (China) will be jointly taken private by FCL (China) Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of F&N, and Riverbook Group Ltd, wholly-owned by Ascendas Land International Pte Ltd, F&N said.

Trading in shares of Frasers Property (China) have been suspended pending the release of an announcement in relation to the proposed privatisation.

The company to be privatised has a market capitalisation of about $168 million. No financial details were provided on the offer. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)