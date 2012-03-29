(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema
Electrico, F.T.A.'s (FADE or the issuer) Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 10 bonds' 'A' rating with a
Negative Outlook.
The affirmation follows an amendment to the transaction documents, where the
'A'/'F1' triggers on the account bank, collection account bank, guarantee
account bank, paying agent and liquidity facility provider are removed. All
these roles are currently provided by Instituto de Credito Oficial
('A'/Negative/'F1').
All six series of bonds issued by FADE are fully irrevocable and unconditionally
guaranteed by the Spanish government and the rating is credit linked to Spain's
sovereign rating. Any change in the sovereign rating is likely to lead to a
change in the bonds' rating. While the amendment exposes the transaction to
higher counterparty risk, in Fitch's view this is mitigated by the guarantee
which remains unaffected.
FADE bonds are backed by electricity tariff deficits incurred in Spain during
2001 - 2010 and the tariff deficits expected to occur to end-2012 and is able to
issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn
subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have
different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates however it
is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are
fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.
FADE has a total EUR13.15bn of bonds outstanding to date.