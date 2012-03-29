March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower AB Svensk Exportkredit (SEK)

Issue Amount A$176.9 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2015

Coupon 4.47 pct

Issue price 99.98

Payment Date April 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

ISIN XS0767854739

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)