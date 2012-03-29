Australia's Fairfax halts trade pending Domain announcement
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Mortgage pfandbriefe issue priced on Thursday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 5, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.891
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
108.5bp over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL
162
Payment Date April 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank,
RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HSH3ZGO
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed