March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Mortgage pfandbriefe issue priced on Thursday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 5, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.891

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

108.5bp over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL

162

Payment Date April 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank,

RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH3ZGO

