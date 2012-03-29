Australia's Fairfax halts trade pending Domain announcement
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
March 29 Water and Sewer Enterprise Revenue Refunding Bonds
* Moody's assigns A1 rating on the Town of Castle Rock, Colorado's, Water and Sewer Enterprise Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2012
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian newspaper and radio group Fairfax Media on Tuesday entered a trading halt pending an announcement related to its real estate advertising arm, Domain Group.
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed