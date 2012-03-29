BRIEF-BMTC Group reports qtrly EPS $0.47
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation
Guarantor Toyota Motor Corporation &
Toyota Financial Services Corporation
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date April 10, 2015
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 101.094
Payment Date April 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & TD Securities
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Received authorization to proceed from Airbus Defence and space; full contract expected to be valued in excess of ca$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: