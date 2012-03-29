March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 12, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.335

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

