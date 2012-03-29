March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a obligation a l'habitat priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.392
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.3
bp over the February 24, 2017 OBL
Payment Date April 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING, Natixis
& RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN FR0011230598
Data supplied by International Insider.