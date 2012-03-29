BRIEF-Jacobs JV Receives LOI from Oil Search for Facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV BV
Guarantor Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.648
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.9bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0765295828
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.