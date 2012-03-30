* Rio plans to sell ore via the electronic trading platform

SHANGHAI, March 30 Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) has become a member of China's first iron ore physical trading platform which Beijing hopes will help it gain more control over pricing in a sector long dominated by foreign players.

Rio is the second foreign miner to join the new trading mechanism, launched by the China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX), after Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) joined the platform this month.

“We welcome the development of CBMX as it gives us a new option for selling any available tonnes to China, over and above those already contracted," Rio's iron ore president for Asia, Alan Smith, said in a statement on Friday.

Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE5.SA) also signed a memorandum of understanding with CBMX on Thursday as it pledged to support the electronic trading platform, the exchange said in a statement.

It did not say whether Vale had officially agreed to join the platform or not.

The trading platform, which provides a domestic rival to the GlobalOre trading exchange backed by mining giant BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)BHP.L, will start official trading on May 8. [ID:nL3E8ET2TD]

China, the world's top iron ore buyer which consumes around 60 percent of global seaborne ore, hopes the exchange will help it gain more pricing control and also reduce speculation and manipulation in the spot market.

Chinese mills including Baosteel, Hebei Steel, Wuhan Steel, Shougang and Angang as well as large iron ore traders China Minmetals and Sinosteel have joined the new iron ore trading network.

