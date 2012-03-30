March 29 2011 Annual Results Good annual results in a very difficult environment

Poschiavo, 29 March 2012

The Repower Group finished 2011, a difficult year for the sector, with a profit of CHF 54 million (- 30 %). The total operating revenue of CHF 2.5 billion (+ 11 %) resulted in an EBIT of CHF 130 million (- 18 %). The company generated a good operational cash flow of CHF 138 million (+ 20 %). Repower's equity at the end of 2011 was CHF 965 million or 41 % of the balance sheet total, which gives it a solid financial basis. Once again, the group created around 40 jobs during the reporting year. The Board of Directors will ask the Annual General Meeting to approve the payment of a dividend adjusted to meet future investment needs of CHF 5.00 per share. The Repower Group's result was affected by the challenging market conditions, notably restrained demand, ongoing low energy prices, little market liquidity and negative currency factors. As expected the result is therefore below that of the previous year. The EBIT fell by 18 % to CHF 130 million (previous year: CHF 159 million) and profit fell by 30 % to CHF 54 million (previous year: CHF 77 million). The total operating revenue increased by 11 % to CHF 2.5 billion (previous year: CHF 2.3 billion). With a cash flow of CHF 138 million, Repower has 20 % more funds available than in the previous year. Equity increased by 5 % from CHF 916 to 965 million, giving Repower a very solid financial basis (equity ratio of 41 %) and preparing the group well to continue its strategy of profitable growth. Repower created around 40 jobs in the reporting year, over half of which were in the canton of Graubünden.

For full release please click on the link below :

www.repower.com/investor/

