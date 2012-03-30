March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 31, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.98
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Prorgamme
The issue size will total 1.55
billion Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0694615575
Data supplied by International Insider.