MANILA, March 30 The Philippines received 68 bids for 38 coal exploration projects on Friday and said it could award more than half the contracts within the next five months, as it aimed to cut imports of costly fossil fuels and secure energy supply.

Bidders at the country's fourth, and biggest, tender for prospective coal blocks included Philippine miners Benguet Corp (BC.PS) and Semirara Mining Corp (SCC.PS), the country's biggest coal producer.

"We obviously have attracted a lot of investors, and the list includes new parties," Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug told reporters at the opening of sealed bids for the tender.

There were no bidders for a few sites, Layug said. Most of the prospective coal blocks are located on the mineral-rich provinces on the southern Mindanao island.

Layug said winning bidders would receive two-year contracts to explore for coal and 23-year operating contracts if successful.

Foreign ownership of coal projects in the Philippines is limited to 40 percent.

The government estimates the Philippines has a total coal resource potential of more than 3 billion tonnes, mainly thermal coal used for power generation.

Annual demand is pegged at about 12 million tonnes while domestic production is around 7 million, most of it by Semirara, which exports some of its output, unsuited to power generation.

The Philippines buys coal mainly from its Southeast Asian neighbor Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

