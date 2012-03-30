March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Ersta Abwicklungsanstalt
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.953
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.5
bp over the 2015 BOBL#156
Payment Date April 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.