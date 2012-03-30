March 30 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said
some stockholders will offer more shares than planned, priced at
$29.50 apiece, in a secondary offering worth nearly $780
million.
Investors will now sell 26.4 million Dunkin' Brands shares,
compared with the offering of 22 million shares announced
earlier this month.
Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional
3.96 million shares from the selling stockholders, Canton,
Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Brands said in a statement.
The selling stockholders will receive all of the net
proceeds from this offering and no shares are being sold by the
company.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc, Morgan
Stanley & Co LLC, and BofA Merrill Lynch are lead underwriters
to the offering.
Earlier this month, the parent of Dunkin' Donuts cafes and
Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings partly on strong U.S. results, but gave a
disappointing profit forecast.
Dunkin' Brands shares closed at $30.06 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Mihir Dalal in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)