March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered notes issue priced on Friday.
Borrower KLP Kommunekredit A.S
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets & Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond
Programme
ISIN NO0010642192
