March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Jyske Bank A/S.
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 31, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 13bp
Issue price 97.17
Payment Date April 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Notes The issue size will toal 700 million
euros when fungible
ISIN XS0294089551
Temporary ISIN XS0770200805
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.