March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Jyske Bank A/S.

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 13bp

Issue price 97.17

Payment Date April 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Notes The issue size will toal 700 million

euros when fungible

ISIN XS0294089551

Temporary ISIN XS0770200805

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.