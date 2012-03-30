March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 12, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.122
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct sellin, M&U 0.225 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
ISIN XS0770203908
Data supplied by International Insider.