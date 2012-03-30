March 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 12, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.122

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct sellin, M&U 0.225 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

ISIN XS0770203908

