March 30
Gurit closes supply contract for Aerospace materials
Zürich/Switzerland, March 30, 2012. Gurit, a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of
advanced composites (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has agreed the continuation of supplies of prepreg
materials for all Airbus aircraft types for the years 2012 and 2013 with an existing customer.
The agreement, outside the existing frame-work contract with the EADS group, represents a
business volume of up to CHF 20 million for this period. Gurit will supply materials to a
leading cabin supplier for all Airbus planes, including the world's largest passenger airplane,
Airbus A380, and the new wide-body model Airbus A350, which is scheduled to enter into service
in 2015. Gurit will supply pre-impregnated composite materials manufactured in its factories in
Kassel, Germany, and Zullwil, Switzerland.
Under the renewed contract, Gurit materials will be used in the production of cabin ceilings,
side-walls and of airducts, to name the key applications.
