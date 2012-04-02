BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities cuts share issue size to 4.21 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank NV
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 18, 2017
Coupon 3.50 pct
Issue price 101.035
Payment Date April 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik acting CEO Joakim Andersson tells Reuters:
* Says investment/merchant bankers have been empanelled by bank for dilution of 13.45 percent shares of Can Fin Homes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lO1Eb5) Further company coverage: