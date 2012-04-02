April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rabobank NV

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 18, 2017

Coupon 3.50 pct

Issue price 101.035

Payment Date April 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

