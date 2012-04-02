April 2 Moody's lowered its rating on Gannett
Co's guaranteed senior unsecured note and credit
facility a notch to Ba1, citing unavailability of unguaranteed
debt on the company's books.
"Gannett no longer has unguaranteed debt in its capital
structure. The previously outstanding unguaranteed notes were
structurally junior to the guaranteed debt and would have
provided first loss absorption in the event of a default,"
Moody's said in a statement.
The company's $307 million of senior unguaranteed notes
matured on April 1, which Moody's said were paid off through
existing cash and revolver borrowing.
Moody's maintained its stable outlook on the newspaper
publisher's senior unsecured guaranteed bank credit facilities
due September 2014 and senior unsecured guaranteed regular
bond/debentures.
The largest U.S. newspaper chain by circulation has been
struggling with declining advertising spend and rising costs.
According to its latest annual filing, Gannett had long-term
debt of $1.76 billion at the end of 2011.
Gannett shares closed at $15.4 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)