TOKYO, April 3 Japanese refiners have secured a clause in annual contracts with Iran that exempts them from incurring a penalty if international sanctions prevent crude buyers from taking delivery of Iranian oil, industry sources said on Tuesday.

International sanctions are making it tough for refiners to find shippers for the oil, insurers to underwrite the trade, and banks to clear payments for Tehran's principal export.

Japan is Iran's third-largest buyer. The country's refiners have negotiated the inclusion of sanctions in a clause usually limited to exempting buyers from liability due to fires, accidents and natural calamities.

The force majeure clause exempts counterparties from the penalties included in a contract for failing to honor terms due to circumstances beyond their control.

This allows refiners in the world's third largest oil consumer to avoid liability if they proved unable to import crude due to the increasingly stringent sanctions.

Western powers are using sanctions to force Iran to halt its nuclear program, which they suspect Tehran is using to develop weapons. Iran says it needs nuclear technology to supply power.

"The clause does not list details, but the buyers can invoke the clause if they are unable to lift Iranian crude due to sanctions," a source said on condition of anonymity.

Japanese buyers have been in negotiation with Iran for months to renew their annual contracts for 2012. Most contracts in Japan and India start from April.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Simon Webb and Manash Goswami)

