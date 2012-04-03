* Force majeure clause covers disruption due to sanctions

* Exempts Japan's refiners from contract liabilities

* Increasingly difficult to pay for Iranian oil

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, April 3 Japanese refiners have secured a clause in annual contracts with Iran that exempts them from incurring a penalty if international sanctions prevent crude buyers from taking delivery of Iranian oil, industry sources said on Tuesday.

International sanctions are making it tough for refiners to find shippers for the oil, insurers to underwrite the trade, and banks to clear payments for Iran's principal export.

Japan is Iran's third-largest buyer. The Asian country's refiners have negotiated the inclusion of sanctions in a clause usually limited to exempting buyers and sellers from liability due to fires, accidents and natural calamities.

The force majeure clause would exempt Japan's refiners from liability if they were unable to import crude due to the increasingly stringent sanctions.

Western powers are using sanctions to force Iran to halt its nuclear program, which they suspect Tehran is using to develop weapons. Iran says it needs nuclear technology to supply power.

"The clause does not list details, but the buyers can invoke the clause if they are unable to lift Iranian crude due to sanctions," one source said on condition of anonymity.

Japanese buyers have been in negotiation with Iran for months to renew their annual contracts for 2012. Most contracts in Japan and India start from April.

CUTS IMPORTS FROM IRAN

Inability to find insurance cover for ships is already hurting Iran's oil exports. India's largest shipping company was forced to cancel an Iranian oil shipment in February because its European insurers refused to provide coverage for the vessel. [ID:nL4E8E233R]

From July, European insurers and reinsurers will be barred from indemnifying ships carrying Iranian crude and oil products.

That may make business difficult for Japan's P&I club, an insurance provider for shipping companies, which largely depends on the European reinsurance market to hedge risks.

Japan has cut Iranian imports even as oil demand has risen because of reconstruction work. The country is also depending more on oil to meet power demand as nuclear reactors shut down following the March 2011 earthquake.

At least three Japanese firms including two oil refiners, which together buy around 40,000 barrels per day, will not lift any Iranian crude in April, industry sources said. These firms do not lift Iranian oil every month. [ID:nL3E8F24ZO]

The United States exempted Japan, along with and 10 other EU nations, from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil. Soon after the exemption, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan would continue to cut imports of Iranian oil.

The European Union last month allowed some insurance on Iranian shipments headed for destinations other than Europe to be exempted from sanctions until July 1.

