April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Peugeot

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.472

Spread 412.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 493.8

bp over the 0.75 pct February 2017

OBL#162

Payment Date April 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutshe Bank, BBVA, CA-CIB, HSBC &

Natixis

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

