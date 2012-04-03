April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Gecina

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2091

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.499

Reoffer price 99.499

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 359.8bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, CM CIC, Natixis,

Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

