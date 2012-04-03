UPDATE 3-Canada's Royal Bank hits C$3 billion quarterly profit
April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date April 12, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.670
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp
CT5
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP
Paribas, Citigroup & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 100-1
Regs ISIN XS0771920856
144A ISIN US12802DAD84
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Criminal charges against top executives of Platinum Partners for running the $1.4 billion hedge fund firm “like a Ponzi scheme” have revived an old question for investors: Where was the board?
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.