SINGAPORE, April 4 Singapore offshore services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has secured a charter contract worth around $80 million over four years to provide a service rig to a national oil major.

The unnamed oil major will use the rig to support its oil and gas activities in Central America, Ezion said.

Ezion requested a halt in the trading of its shares before the Singapore market opened on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)