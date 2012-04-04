April 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporte Trust Ltd
Issue Amount 100 milliom Swiss francs
Maturity Date 02 May 2022
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.815
Reoffer price 100.065
Payment Date May 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered
Bond Programme
ISIN CH0183597266
