April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.411

Payment Date April 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 450 million

sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0772580519

ISIN XS0559950448

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.