Winning Powerball ticket worth $435 million sold in Indiana
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
SINGAPORE, April 9 Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC said on Monday it plans to sell S$500 million ($397 million) worth of perpetual subordinated capital securities.
The securities will pay an annual coupon of 5.125 percent until October 2022 and 6.125 percent after that.
DBS is the sole global coordinator for the offering. DBS and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp are the joint lead managers and book runners.
Genting Singapore, a unit of Malaysian group Genting Bhd , also issued S$1.8 billion in perpetual securities last month and said it was seeking new investment opportunities. ($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares steadied near a 14-month high on Thursday, with a rally in stocks of companies like Barclays and RSA following their positive updates offsetting some weaker firms including Technicolor and Veolia.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in the next, it said on Thursday, after the world's second-largest tobacco company saw full-year sales volumes rise only slightly.