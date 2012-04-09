April 9 Shares of China-based pork processor Zhongpin Inc HOGS.O lost more than a fifth of their value after the U.S. government said on Friday it froze the assets of six people and one company for alleged insider trading related to a buyout offer for Zhongpin.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday

-- a stock market holiday -- that six Chinese citizens and a -- a stock market holiday -- that six Chinese citizens and a British Virgin Islands-based company, Prestige Trade Investment Ltd, made more than $9 million by trading in Zhongpin shares before the company received a takeover bid. [ID:nL2E8F62BC]

Zhongpin's Chairman Xianfu Zhu offered to buy the company for $13.50 a share on March 27, when the shares soared 22 percent. [ID:nASA03VQJ]

The SEC said the six defendants and Prestige Trade bought Zhongpin stock between March 14 and March 26, for amounts that were inconsistent with their prior trading behavior.

Zhongpin did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The SEC's action prompted Roth Capital Partners to downgrade Zhongpin stock to "neutral," saying a deal may now get delayed and possibly fall through.

At least some investors seemed to agree as Zhongpin shares were down 5 percent at $9.99, below the $13.50 a share buyout offer. The stock fell to $8.26 earlier on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

