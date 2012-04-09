April 9 Brokerage BTIG downgraded Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to "neutral" from "buy", saying it expects telecom carriers, burdened by subsidies on the iPhone, to resist upgrades in 2012.

"We expect post-paid wireless operators to remain firm in their plan to stunt the pace of phone upgrades in 2012 and we expect to see some initial evidence of their success in the current quarter," BTIG said in a note, explaining the rare downgrade.

While the popular iPhone upgrades help operators attract new customers, they put massive pressure on their margins because of the big subsidies offered on each iPhone sold.

"Of course, our thesis will not be supported in the current quarter as the pent up demand in China and the launch of the iPhone in 30 additional markets is likely to drive strong sales that will offset the sequential declines in other markets," BTIG said.

The brokerage expects iPhone sales to fall in many markets in the second quarter, with U.S. sales declining to 9 million from 13 million in the first quarter.

Apple's largest customer, AT&T (T.N), posted a $6.7 billion loss in the fourth quarter, hurt partly by costly subsidies for smartphones such as the iPhone. [ID:nL4E8CQ57A]

Also, Sprint Nextel (S.N) posted a wider quarterly loss because of the higher costs of selling the iPhone and said the popular device delivered a smaller-than-expected boost in subscribers. [ID:nL2E8D83TH]

BTIG, which also expressed concerns about the sustainability of a $600 iPhone and a possible need for a price cut, removed its $600 price target on the stock.

The brokerage said investors should consider whether Apple will be able to deliver another revolutionary product.

The company introduced the new iPad early in March, which led to a slew of upgrades. Brokerage Piper Jaffray said the stock should breach $1,000 in a year or two. [ID:nL2E8F37XU]

Apple shares were up more than $3 at $636.92 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

