* China's March imports below forecast, seen weak for demand
* EIA cuts forecasts for 2012, 2013 oil demand growth
* Iran says cut exports to Spain, may halt to Germany, Italy
* Coming up: EIA's U.S. oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
(Updates markets, adds API data, paragraphs 9-10, 20-23)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 10 Oil suffered its biggest
one-day percentage loss of the year o n T uesday, hitting a
seven-week low as concerns about a potential slowdown in the
economy of No. 2 crude consumer China added to worries about
global demand.
March trade data showed China's import growth fell below
expectations, indicating tepid first-quarter demand, although
imports of crude oil remained high, at the third highest level
on record.
"Cumulative economic concerns are haunting the market again
with China's import data, last week's U.S. jobs report and
Europe still under pressure," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP
Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in New York.
The Chinese data added to overall worries about the global
economy, after weak U.S. jobs data late last week dragged oil
prices lower on Monday. Oil prices this year have been balancing
concerns about demand against supply disruptions - including the
potential loss of exports from OPEC member Iran.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration also fed market
pessimism with a monthly report that cut its forecast for world
oil demand growth for 2012 and 2013, while raising the forecast
for non-OPEC oil output.
Brent crude fell $2.79 to settle at $119.88 a
barrel, the weakest close since Feb. 17, having dropped below
the 50-day moving average of $121.84. The 2.27 percent slide was
the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14.
The front-month Brent May contract expires on Friday.
U.S. crude dropped $1.44 to settle at $101.02 a
barrel, the lowest close since Feb. 14, having pushed below the
100-day moving average of $101.65.
Fears of slowing growth swept across commodities and stock
markets, pushing the S&P 500 down for a fifth straight day, and
sent copper to a three-month low.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose, as worried traders looked for
safer havens.
"The entire risk asset market is lower today," said Dominick
Chirichella, Senior Partner at Energy Management Institute in
New York.
"The data out of China is bearish for oil and Europe is
looking scary again. If the Iran talks go badly, the fear
premium will come back, but I think crude will be the leader in
the complex, not gasoline as it has been," Chirichella added.
Oil prices briefly curbed losses on news that Iran cut oil
exports to Spain and may halt shipments to Germany and Italy
ahead of talks with world powers this weekend.
Sanctions by the European Union and the United States, aimed
at curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions, have already reduced
imports by some European countries, according to industry
sources.
Brent crude's premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R
narrowed to $18.86 a barrel, based on settlements. Analysts said
the premium could narrow further if the nuclear talks with Iran
yielded results.
Goldman Sachs on Tuesday forecast the spread could narrow
further in the second half of the year as the reversal of the
Seaway pipeline alleviated a glut of crude in the Midwest which
has depressed the price of U.S. oil futures.
Brent trading volume outpaced turnover for U.S. crude as
European traders returned from the Easter holiday. U.S. volumes
neared the 30-day average.
U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures
also fell more than 1 percent.
The International Monetary Fund added to concerns about
slower growth, telling commodity exporters to brace for lower
prices given weak global economic activity.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude stockpiles jumped 6.6 million barrels last week,
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report
released after oil prices settled, much more than expected by
analysts.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.2 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 476,000 barrels, the API said.
Crude stocks were expected to be up 2.1 million barrels, a
Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the API report showed.
Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.3 million barrels
and distillate stocks down, but only by 200,000 barrels.
The government's data from the EIA will follow on Wednesday
at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Ikuko Kurahone
in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale
Hudson, Alden Bentley, David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)