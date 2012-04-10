* Radian Guaranty to cede $532 mln of risk in force
* Deal seen to result in a capital benefit of $50 mln-$62.5
mln
* Writes new insurance of $2.43 bln in March
April 10 Radian Inc's shares rose more
than 6 percent after the mortgage insurer said a subsidiary had
entered an agreement with an external reinsurance provider, and
that business written increased in March.
Radian Guaranty, Radian's main mortgage writing unit,
entered a quota share reinsurance agreement, which will result
in the company ceding $532 million of its risk in force - about
20 percent of the new insurance it has written since the fourth
quarter.
The company did not disclose the reinsurer's name.
Mortgage insurers like Radian and its rival MGIC Investment
Corp have so far had to create and capitalize
reinsurance subsidiaries to spread the risk on their books.
Reinsurers have spare capacity and capital that could be
used to enter the mortgage space.
In October, MGIC said reinsurers were interested in entering
the mortgage reinsurance business, attracted by the high returns
that could be earned from underwriting new mortgages.
The total amount of risk Radian can cede through this
arrangement is expected to be between $1.25 billion and $1.6
billion. This will provide a capital benefit of $50 million to
$62.5 million, the company said in a statement.
In February, Radian said its unit may breach the permissible
risk-to-capital ratio of 25:1 if no additional capital is
contributed.
Radian also said it wrote new insurance of $2.43 billion in
the month, up 18 percent from February.
Radian's shares were up 3 percent at $3.76 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.
