April 11 Santhera Joins EU-funded EndoStem Consortium in Preparation for
Clinical Study with Omigapil in Congenital Muscular Dystrophies
Liestal, Switzerland, April 11, 2012 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announced today
its participation in the EndoStem Consortium, a pan-European partnership of 15 academic and
industry teams. EndoStem is co-funded by the European Union and seeks to accelerate the
development of effective therapies for muscular dystrophies. In collaboration with the
consortium, Santhera will conduct a Phase I study with its compound omigapil in Congenital
Muscular Dystrophies. These severe, genetically determined neuromuscular diseases frequently
affect children with life-threatening progressive muscle weakness.
EndoStem is an academic and industry partnership of research and clinical teams and includes
partners in six European countries. The consortium's main goals are to conduct clinical trials
in muscular dystrophies using innovative biopharmaceuticals with highly specific and
well-defined modes of action. EndoStem is co-funded by the European Commission under the 7th
Framework Programme and is coordinated by Professor David Sassoon, Institut de Myologie at the
Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris, France.
As part of the program, Santhera will develop a novel formulation of omigapil and support the
planning and conduct of an ascending multiple-dose Phase I study. The open-label, 12-week
clinical trial will determine the pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile of omigapil
in children. In addition, the study will assess the feasibility and procedures for future
efficacy trials in this patient population. Study centers will be the Dubowitz Neuromuscular
Centre, Institute of Child Health of the University College London, UK, and the National
Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda,
MD, US. The study is supported by Cure CMD, a dedicated patient advocacy group whose mission is
to bring research, treatments and, in the future, a cure for Congenital Muscular Dystrophies.
The start of patient enrollment is expected during the second half of 2012.
"We look forward to working closely with Santhera in preparation of this clinical study with
omigapil in Congenital Muscular Dystrophies. Santhera's participation in the EndoStem program is
based on their focus and expertise in advancing drug candidates through preclinical and clinical
development in muscular dystrophies," said David Sassoon, the coordinator of the EndoStem
Consortium. "EndoStem has ambitious goals to coordinate this pan-European partnership of 15
research and clinical teams from academia, biotech and pharmaceutical companies. We aim at
accelerating the translation of research into the clinical development of new therapies."
"Santhera's inclusion in this program reflects both our scientific and clinical expertise in
this special therapeutic area," said Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera. "We will
support the consortium by developing and supplying a formulation for omigapil that is suitable
for use in children with Congenital Muscular Dystrophies. The planned study will determine the
pharmacokinetic profile of omigapil, determine adequate drug dosing in this vulnerable patient
population and assess procedures for further efficacy trials."
(Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)